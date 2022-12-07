2 mail theft suspects arrested after leading police on pursuit in Mesquite

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:32 PM PST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A mail theft investigation led authorities on a car chase in Mesquite Monday night.

Police said they arrested Roger Jenkins of Pahrump and Lindsey Sarac of Las Vegas.

Right: Roger Jenkins, Left: Lindsey Farac
Right: Roger Jenkins, Left: Lindsey Farac(Mesquite Police Department)

They were already being investigated for stealing mail, committing fraud and robbing a mail carrier at gunpoint when they were spotted in a flatbed truck police said was stolen from Las Vegas.

In the news release, police added the suspects hit two of their cruisers when officers tried to stop that truck. The duo ultimately abandoned the vehicle and tried to run. That’s when police say Sarac tried to dispose of a handgun.

According to police, they found that weapon, arrested both suspects and found that Sarac was in possession of several stolen credit cards.

