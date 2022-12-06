UVA awards posthumous degrees to 3 football players

D’sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler
D’sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler(UVA)
By NBC29
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 7:54 AM PST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is honoring the three football players killed in a shooting last month with posthumous degrees.

The degrees were printed and delivered to Athletics Director Carla Williams.

Lavel Davis Jr. majored in African American & African Studies.

Devin Chandler majored in American Studies.

D’Sean Perry double majored in Studio Art and African American & African Studies.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lane passed away early Tuesday morning.
Mills Lane passes away at 85
Inmates at Nevada prison go on hunger strike, alleging poor conditions
Las Vegas police looking for suspect accused in armed robbery near downtown
Las Vegas police looking for suspect accused in armed robberies near downtown
Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.
Las Vegas housing market shows slowing since May, report finds
FILE - Spain's Rafael Nadal, right, congratulates Spain's Carlos Alcaraz after their match at...
Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz to meet in exhibition in Las Vegas in March