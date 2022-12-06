UVA awards posthumous degrees to 3 football players
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 7:54 AM PST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is honoring the three football players killed in a shooting last month with posthumous degrees.
The degrees were printed and delivered to Athletics Director Carla Williams.
Lavel Davis Jr. majored in African American & African Studies.
Devin Chandler majored in American Studies.
D’Sean Perry double majored in Studio Art and African American & African Studies.
