Reno man extradited for 50-year-old murder

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A 77-year-old Reno man is back in Hawaii today, facing charges in a 50-year-old murder case.

When Tudor Chirila first appeared in Reno Justice Court in September, he was looking frail and unkempt follwing his arrest and reported suicide attempt. He was hardly your typical murder suspect. A former deputy attorney general and Supreme Court candidate, he was ready to represent himself and fight extradition.

He’s charged with the 1972 murder of Nancy Anderson in her Honolulu apartment. At the time, Chirila was a graduate assistant at the University of Hawaii.

The case remained unsolved for decades until a tip led investigators to look at Chirila and a DNA sample submitted by his son confirmed suspicions. A DNA sample was also taken from Chirila during his arrest. He claimed it was done without his consent and raised a constitutional issue of self-incrimination.

Such issues are usually raised at trial. An extradition hearing is a simple affair held to answer just two questions: Is the person in custody the same as named in the warrant and is the warrant still valid?

Eventually, that’s all that mattered, but raising the constitutional issue prompted the judge to appoint a public defender and hold another hearing.

That delayed things for a few weeks, but late last week Hawaiian authorities took Chirila into custody and returned him to Honolulu where he will stand trial for murder in the coldest of cold cases.

