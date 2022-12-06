Proposal to rename part of Karen Avenue “Liberace Way” goes to planning commission

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Vegas is home to Frank Sinatra Drive and Sammy Davis Jr. Drive, could it soon also be home to Liberace Way? There has been a push for years for local leaders to find a lasting way to honor the iconic Las Vegas performer and they could take the next big step Tuesday.

Liberace’s love affair with Las Vegas began in 1944. His first show took place at the Last Frontier. Mr. Showmanship was so popular that management doubled his salary after the first week. In 1955, when the Riviera opened as the first high-rise on the Strip, Liberace was the headliner.

At the height of his fame, from the 1950s to 1970s, Liberace was the highest-paid entertainer in the world. For four decades, he was a staple of the stage in Las Vegas. Today, his larger-than-life legacy lives on in Las Vegas in the memories of those who watched him perform.

“We used to go to his restaurant actually. Got to see him there a couple of times play the piano,” one woman shared with FOX5 Monday night near the Welcome to Fabolous Las Vegas sign. People FOX5 spoke to support renaming a local street in his honor.

“It gives the town character, I think,” explained one supporter of the idea.

The proposal is to change the name of Karen Avenue between Maryland Parkway and Joe W. Brown Drive to Liberace Way.

There is also a push to re-open the Liberace Museum there to display the performer’s collection of rare pianos, cars, and his iconic bejeweled wardrobe.

The proposed name change is on the Clark County Planning Commission meeting agenda Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The meeting is at 7 p.m. at the Clark County Government Center and is open to the public.

