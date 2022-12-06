Nevada Taxicab Authority says it’s seeing violent acts against taxi drivers

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Taxicab Authority reports 58 violent crimes against taxi drivers this year, which is slightly up from the 53 reported last year. Now, the Authority is taking steps to help mitigate violent acts against drivers.

Unlike Lyft and Uber which can trace passengers, taxi drivers don’t have this ability which leads to safety concerns for cab drivers.

Nevada Taxicab Authority Administrator, Karl Armstrong tells FOX5 they are doing what he calls a multi-prong approach, which includes targeted enforcement to collect data from certain areas and hotels to see exactly where and when the incidents are taking place. “We are doing more rides, we are also having more conventions and we are having more opportunities to have criminal activity possibly take place.”

Armstrong says cameras are installed in all of the taxi vehicles, which gives them access to video footage in the event something happens inside a cab. “It helps us with the prosecution of individuals that may take actions against you in your taxi cab.”

The Authority is working closely with Henderson and Metro police departments to make sure they are responsive when these events occur. “Trying to figure out where the areas are. Is it at the airport, is it at the hotel-casino, is it on locations on the strip and then we can target enforcement in those areas.”

Armstrong believes that since we are getting back to pre-pandemic numbers, this could be contributing to what he says is an increase in violence.

And, Armstrong says there is also what is called trouble lights that taxicab drivers can turn on that alert authorities they are in danger or have been attacked. “We are on the road and we are watching and they know we have their back.”

Armstrong asks that people treat taxi drivers how they like to be treated when getting in their car. “Both of you respecting each other space as well as respecting each other in terms of them trying to get you to where you need to go.”

The Authority has not seen drivers leaving the business because of the violence, but if it doesn’t get better or completely stop, they worry we will see less taxi drivers out on our roads.

Metro police tell FOX5 they do not have any information or specific incidents involving cab drivers.

