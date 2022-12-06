Nevada enters into agreement with Walmart, American Drug Stores over opioid litigation

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The state of Nevada will be entering into a new agreement with two companies as part of ongoing opioid litigation.

The Silver State will be getting $32.2 million from a multistate agreement with Walmart, and $1.5 million from an agreement with American Drug Stores. The bankruptcy plan for Mallinckrodt has also been approved, netting the state an additional $1.8 million.

“Nevada continues to recover funds to address the opioid crisis in our state, but there is still much more to be done,” said Attorney General Aaron D. Ford. “These recoveries will allow governments at all levels across the state to quickly fund programs needed to help those Nevadans affected by the opioid epidemic. My office will continue to work to hold every entity responsible for this crisis in Nevada accountable.”

In the lawsuit, Nevada alleged Walmart and American Drug Stores violated the Nevada Deceptive Trade Practices Act when they failed to properly regulate prescription opioids in Nevada.

“The proceeds from these settlements will help address the emotional and economic burden that opioids have left on our residents and the community as a whole. Opioids have destroyed an entire generation of young people, leaving behind damage that cannot be undone,” said Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick. “These funds will help us boost capacity of treatment programs that address addiction for this vulnerable population. Opioid addiction often leads to other drug use so this support will span across all addiction-related services to improve short- and long-term recovery for the human lives so drastically impacted.”

The money will go towards a fund that allows the state, counties, and cities to work together to develop assessments to maximize the funds.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.