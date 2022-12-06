Mohave County Sheriff investigating human remains found in desert

By Elaine Emerson
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:24 PM PST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected homicide after human remains were found in the desert Sunday.

MCSO said the remains were discovered around 11:36 a.m. Dec. 4 in a remote desert area in Yucca near Alamo and Boriana Mine roads.

According to police, a man was riding his side-by-side vehicle in the desert when he found the remains and called police. When police arrived, they found a large pile of debris with the remains amongst the debris, wrapped in tarp.

Police said the remains appear to be that of an adult male, but an identification has not been made. The Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine cause of death and possibly the identity of the deceased.

Anyone with information on this incident or the possible identity of the deceased is encouraged to contact MCSO’s Detective Division at 928-753-0753 or call the toll free number at 1-800- 522-4312 and reference DR# 22-045997.

