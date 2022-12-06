Las Vegas police looking for suspect accused in armed robberies near downtown

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect who is accused in armed robberies Monday and Tuesday near downtown.

According to Las Vegas police, the incident occurred at approximately 2:25 a.m. Monday at a business in the area of Wyoming and Commerce.

Police say the suspect entered the business, pulled out a handgun and fired while demanding money from the victim. According to LVMPD, there were no injuries.

In the second incident, at approximately 12:45 a.m., police say the same suspect entered a business near the 3800 block of East Charleston Boulevard.

Police said that similar to the first incident, the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired while demanding money from the victim. There were also no injuries in this incident, according to LVMPD.

Police say the suspect is described as a Hispanic male adult, approximately 20 years of age, 5′6, and about 180 lbs.

Authorities said the man was last seen in a black baseball hat with a “P”, red shirt, black jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

