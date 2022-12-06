Las Vegas housing market shows slowing since May, report finds

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - For nearly 2 years, the housing market in Southern Nevada continued to break records month after month. However, for most of 2022, the market has cooled down thanks to soaring interest rates.

According to Las Vegas Realtors (LVR), the average price of homes sold in November in the Las Vegas Valley was $430,900, the lowest average monthly price in 2022.

Prices peaked at an all-time high of $482,000 in May, but have continued to drop throughout the year as interest rates continue to climb.

LVR president Brandon Roberts said in a news release that last year, when prices were soaring and setting records, the conditions were not sustainable for the housing market. Roberts said that right now, buyers can not afford the interest rates, while many homeowners are reluctant to sell.

By the end of November, LVR reported 7,342 single-family homes listed for sale without any sort of offer, up 161.7% from the same time last year.

Last year around this time, because of high demand, there was a less than 1-month supply of homes available for sale. Right now, the supply has grown to more than 4 months. Las Vegas Realtors said home sales in November were 53.5 percent slower than in November 2021.

According to the release, during November, LVR found that 28.8% of all local property sales were purchased with cash, which is down from 30.1% one year ago, and well below the March 2013 cash buyer peak of 59.5%.

