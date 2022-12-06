Inmates at Nevada prison go on hunger strike, alleging poor conditions

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Inmates at Ely State Prison are participating in a hunger strike due to alleged poor conditions at the prison.

According to the group Return Strong NV, a group dedicated to changing prison systems, about 40 prisoners went on hunger strike on Dec. 1. The group alleges extended use of solitary confinement and lockdowns, physical attacks by staff, group punishments, lack of access to appeal and grievance forms and ongoing health and safety concerns.

“We are requesting immediate intervention from the state in regards to correctional abuse and violence against prisoners by convening a group of stakeholders represented by prisoner rights and human rights organizations as well as impacted people-advisory committees, legal experts, medical experts and other community stakeholders to provide immediate oversight into the conditions in ALL Nevada prisons, correctional centers and camps,” Return Strong NV said in a statement.

Nevada Department of Corrections said 39 offenders started participating in the strike on Dec. 1. As of Dec. 5, 27 offenders were participating, NDOC said. NDOC said the number continues to fluctuate as some people will eat one day, then go back on strike.

NDOC claims the strike started mostly due to food portion sizes, but said the strike also includes “conditions of confinement, property issues and disciplinary sanctions.”

NDOC said it is auditing portion sizes at all facilities and reviewing its contract with its current food vendor.

“The NDOC takes seriously the health and welfare of the offenders in its custody and is working to resolve this matter,” NDOC said in a statement.

