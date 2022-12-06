I-15 NB closed near Las Vegas Motor Speedway after tractor trailer crash

I-15 NB closed near Las Vegas Motor Speedway after tractor trailer crash
I-15 NB closed near Las Vegas Motor Speedway after tractor trailer crash(@NVStatePolice_S/Twitter)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:09 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Interstate 15 was closed near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Tuesday morning after a tractor trailer crash.

Nevada State Police say a tractor trailer failed to maintain its travel lane and struck the guardrail.

According to police, the driver suffered minor injuries.

Crews are working to get the diesel fuel cleaned up. As a result, police say traffic is being diverted off at Speedway.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Las Vegas police looking for suspect accused in armed robbery near downtown
Las Vegas police looking for suspect accused in armed robberies near downtown
Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.
Las Vegas housing market shows slowing since May, report finds
FILE - Spain's Rafael Nadal, right, congratulates Spain's Carlos Alcaraz after their match at...
Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz to meet in exhibition in Las Vegas in March
LIBERACE WAY - VOD - clipped version
Proposal to rename part of Karen Avenue 'Liberace Way' goes to planning commission