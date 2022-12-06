I-15 NB closed near Las Vegas Motor Speedway after tractor trailer crash
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:09 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Interstate 15 was closed near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Tuesday morning after a tractor trailer crash.
Nevada State Police say a tractor trailer failed to maintain its travel lane and struck the guardrail.
According to police, the driver suffered minor injuries.
Crews are working to get the diesel fuel cleaned up. As a result, police say traffic is being diverted off at Speedway.
Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.