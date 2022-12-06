I-15 NB closed near Las Vegas Motor Speedway after tractor trailer crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Interstate 15 was closed near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Tuesday morning after a tractor trailer crash.

Nevada State Police say a tractor trailer failed to maintain its travel lane and struck the guardrail.

According to police, the driver suffered minor injuries.

#TrafficAlert IR15 NB at Speedway is currently closed. A tractor trailer failed to maintain its travel lane striking the guardrail. Driver sustained minor injuries. We are currently working to get the diesel fuel cleaned up. Traffic is being diverted off at Speedway. pic.twitter.com/gNPgrL8n4O — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Comm (@NVStatePolice_S) December 6, 2022

Crews are working to get the diesel fuel cleaned up. As a result, police say traffic is being diverted off at Speedway.

