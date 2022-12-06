Hawaii National Guard members activated as Mauna Loa eruption continues

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the Mauna Loa eruption enters its second week, officials are offering new reassurance to downslope communities as they also seek to underscore a message of safety to spectators.

And on Monday afternoon, the state announced that 20 Hawaii National Guard members had been activated to help with traffic control amid concerns about congestion and safety. They will likely be activated for 30 days.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory Scientist-in-Charge Ken Hon said Monday that the lava flow has “slowed down considerably” ― moving at about 20 feet per hour ― and is about 2.15 miles from Daniel K. Inouye Highway.

Also Monday, officials reiterated there is no direct threat to downslope communities.

“With the lava being where it’s at, we feel pretty certain that the lava won’t impact any populated areas,” Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth said.

Roth said a bigger concern is people crossing lava fields in the dark hoping to get a closer view of the eruption.

“There’s a lot of (moving) pieces. How fast it’s moving. How close it’s gonna come to the highway. How long it will take if there’s any dangers that we’re seeing,” Roth said, during a news conference. “And now we have another danger: We have to factor in if people are going out to that field that may close the highway sooner.

Also Monday, scientists offered new insight on the flow:

Lava is erupting at an estimated rate of 100 to 150 cubic yards per second.

The leading flow is about 15 feet thick and up to 30 feet at the center.

“There’s no slowing of material coming down the channel and feeding that front,” Hon said.

“The front just moves very slowly because the material is very viscous and the ground is very flat.”

Activity as a whole has stabilized over the last several days, prompting the USGS to lower its aviation color code from red to orange. A temporary flight restriction is still in effect, however.

As the eruption continues, thousands are flocking to see the spectacular show.

The Mauna Loa eruption started Nov. 27 after months of elevated earthquake activity.

The 13,681-foot Mauna Loa volcano had been rumbling more in the last several months, prompting many to believe an eruption was imminent.

The last time Mauna Loa erupted was in 1984.

