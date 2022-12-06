Forecast Outlook- 12/6/2022

We have the slight chance for some passing showers on Wednesday before valley rain and mountain snow pick up this weekend.

Skies remain partly cloudy on Wednesday with a few isolated showers in the forecast. Most of the precipitation will be focused over the mountains and north of the Las Vegas Valley. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.

High temperatures hold in the mid 50s through the weekend. Thursday and Friday are looking dry with some more sunshine in the mix. The weekend looks to bring in a more significant storm system with increasing rain and wind on Sunday. Scattered showers remain in the forecast early next week with high temperatures cooling down into the low 50s and upper 40s.

