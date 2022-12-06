Daiso Japan set to open new store in Las Vegas Valley

The exterior of a Daiso Japan store is seen in Las Vegas,
The exterior of a Daiso Japan store is seen in Las Vegas,(FOX5)
Dec. 6, 2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Japanese variety and value store Daiso is set to open its third Las Vegas Valley location next week.

According to a news release, the Daiso location will open its doors on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m.

The new store, which will mark the company’s third in the valley, is located at 10405 S. Eastern Avenue, #100 in Henderson.

Daiso’s new location will feature the company’s signature $1.75 products including back-to-school supplies, kitchenware, beauty supplies, stationery, gift wrap, greeting cards, electronics accessories, organizing and home goods, unique gift items, snacks. party favors and sun protection such as hats, visors, car sunshades.

While the majority of items are priced at $1.75, some items may sell for slightly more, the company says.

For more information on the opening weekend events, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/671644927744017/

