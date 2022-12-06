Congregation members at Henderson synagogue help scribe new Torah

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One of the oldest synagogues in the valley is having congregation members helping a scribe complete a new Torah.

Monday they came to complete the Torah, which will be the 7th they have in their ark.

“All the Torahs we have in our ark are on permanent loan to us. They came from museums, and they we passed down through generations. All of them are at least 100 years old,” said Cantor Jessica Hutchings.

For one congregation member inscribing a letter is a huge honor.

“I thought about it. It’s probably one of the top 5 things I’ll ever do in my lifetime,” said Beth Molasky.

The new Torah project started about a year ago in Israel.

The last 150 letters to complete the Torah are being inscribed at the synagogue.

The project will be completed in February according to Rabbi Sanford Akselrad.

