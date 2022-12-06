Anthem Country Club expected to save 30,000,000 gallons of water a year with new changes

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Anthem Country Club just replaced all 18 greens and fairways. That effort is expected to save around 30,000,000 gallons of water a year.

“We would not have undertaken the totality of our greens and fairways renovation project were it not for the ongoing water drought conditions in Southern Nevada and throughout the Western United States,” said Shelley Caiazzo, General Manager of Anthem Country Club.

The course has been closed since last June to make the changes and just reopened last Friday.

The Southern Nevada Water Authority is requiring golf courses to reduce their water budgets by 2024 or face a significant penalty.

“Over the last couple of years as the Colorado River has continued to deteriorate, we’ve been going out to every sector asking them to give something for our community for our future. Frankly, we’ve encountered a surprising amount of resistance to people changing anything, especially on high-end golf courses. And so, for Anthem Country Club, which is a very prestigious course, to come out and do what it’s doing, it sends a signal to everybody else that you don’t have to sacrifice the quality of your course or diminish your lifestyle by being water efficient,” said J.C. Davis, Enterprise Conservation Manager with the Southern Nevada Water Authority.

A water savings of 30,000,000 gallons of water per year is equivalent to filling up 600,000 50-gallon bathtubs. If Anthem Country Club saved that much water a year for 30 years, the Southern Nevada Water Authority says that would about fill up the entire Luxor pyramid.

Anthem Country Club says since the early 2000′s golf courses participating in the Southern Nevada Water Authority’s “Water Smart Landscapes Rebate Program” have converted more than 403 million square feet (936 acres) of grass to water-efficient, drip-irrigated plants and trees. It says that has resulted in savings of more than 2.2 billion gallons of water. It says in exchange, golf courses have received more than $41 million in cash incentives through the rebate program, allowing them to reduce maintenance budgets and concentrate their financial resources in other areas.

