Raiders game against Patriots on Dec. 18 moved out of primetime spot

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:11 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Raiders game against the New England Patriots in Week 15 has been moved out of the primetime spot.

According to the Raiders, the Dec. 18 game, which was originally set for primetime on Sunday Night Football, will now be played at 1:05 p.m.

Held in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium, the game will be broadcast on FOX.

The Raiders and Patriots previously met at Allegiant Stadium earlier this year for the final preseason game of the season, with Las Vegas beating New England 23-6.

According to the NFL, the Giants-Commanders game will move to the Sunday Night Football spot.

