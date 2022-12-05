Man found stabbed to death near Las Vegas dumpster

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was found stabbed to death near a dumpster early Saturday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

LVMPD said officers were called to the an alley at 1300 Sombrero Drive, near Desert Inn and Maryland Parkway, around 1:30 a.m. Dec. 3. Police found an unresponsive man with apparent stab wounds near a dumpster in the area. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Marcos Rocha, 30, from Las Vegas. He died from sharp force injuries and his death was ruled a homicide.

LVMPD said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

