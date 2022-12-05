Las Vegas shelter hosting free pet vaccine, microchip event

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas animal shelter will host a free pet vaccine and microchip event next week.

According to a news release, the Animal Foundation has partnered with nonprofit Petco Love to host a free vaccine walk-in clinic on Monday, Dec. 12.

The group says the free clinic will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Animal Foundation campus, 655 N. Mojave Road.

According to the Animal Foundation, the vaccines and microchips will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The shelter advises that free vaccines will be available for dogs and cats. DAPPv Canine, HCP Feline, and rabies vaccines will be administered, the release says.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer these vaccines and microchipping at no cost to pet owners,” said Daryl Sprague, Chief Development and Marketing Officer. “We urge community members to take advantage of this free resource to help reduce the spread of disease and ensure the health and wellness of our community’s pets.”

The Animal Foundation says the event “will ensure vaccines are accessible to pet parents who may be experiencing financial challenges and that cost is not a barrier to protecting pets from preventable diseases.”

For more information, visit animalfoundation.com.

