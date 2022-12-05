Las Vegas restaurant gaining attention for hand-pulled noodles, techniques from China

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With every stretch, pull, and twist, artisans at Shang Artisan Noodle in Las Vegas are getting the perfect balance.

“It’s an art after I saw it back in China and noodles now a days have become so popular and still not a lot of people are familiar with handmade noodles Chinese dishes, so I decided to bring it over to the Las Vegas market,” said Sam Huang, owner of Shang Artisan Noodle.

The art of hand pulling dough to make noodles goes back 4,000 years in Northern China long before machines, and a is technique Huang puts into every dish.

“From flour that we have to first make into a dough then we have to knead it so many times and spinning as you can see from our artisans doing right now,” said Huang, who came to American at 18 with a dream of introducing people to a little bit of his hometown and heritage.

“I grew up in a small town in Southern China called Xinjiang with tons of street side food stalls all over the city and you can find food even at 3 am in the morning,” said Huang.

That hustle Huang learned over time, his techniques were taught by who he calls culinary masters in China.

The restaurant, fairly new opening in 2016, has gotten recognition from big names to local customers.

“I always get the Shang beef noodle soup, it’s the best one here,” said customer Jeffrey Eugenio, who has been coming to the eatery since it opened and enjoys one of the restaurant’s most popular dish.

“It’s a great soup for when it’s the winter weather love the richness the broth add a little spice clears the nostrils,” said Eugenio.

Las Vegas Fill, a Las Vegas-based food blogger, also shared his take on the small restaurant.

“This place has been near and dear to my heart and to see this place as busy as it is at 3:30 is awesome especially with the holidays there’s gonna be a 90-minute hour long wait and it makes me really excited to see them have success,” said Philip Tzeng, who has seen the Asian food scene grow but said there is still much more to come.

“Asian food just like anything else is getting better there are more and more options every single week and it seems like another restaurant is popping up and another type of cuisine is popping up I think it’s really the most exciting time in Las Vegas,” said Tzeng.

And whether you’re a foodie or not, Tzeng and Huang say it’s important to embrace each others cultures, whether that’s with food or just an overall open mind to be in community with one another.

“The AAPI community in Las Vegas is relatively newer than other cities but we are growing fast here at the same time bringing more of the Asian culture bringing more Asian restaurants that will be better for our neighborhoods our kids our people to experience the real Asian culture and less of misunderstanding,” said Huang. What better way than over delicious food, good company, and great conversation.

Shang Artisan Noodle is located at 4983 W. Flamingo Road, Suite B.

