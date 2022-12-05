Las Vegas police say man killed after altercation near homeless camp

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man was killed after an altercation near a homeless camp early Saturday morning.

According to a news release, at approximately 5:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a call of an unresponsive man in a desert lot near the corner of Mountain Vista Street and Carol Circle.

Police say that arriving officers located the victim near a homeless encampment. Medical personnel pronounced him deceased on scene.

The investigation indicates that the victim had been in a physical altercation with a homeless individual, identified by police as Shawn Jackson, 33, who lived in a nearby homeless camp.

According to police, Jackson was taken into custody and was transported to CCDC where he was booked for open murder.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

