Las Vegas police say man arrested after accused of killing neighbor

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man was arrested after he was accused of killing his neighbor on Friday night.

According to Las Vegas police, at approximately 7:19 p.m. Friday, officers received a call from a citizen stating their neighbor had been stabbed inside an apartment in the 4300 block of Boulder Highway.

Arriving officers entered the apartment and located the victim suffering from an apparent stab wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene by medical personnel, police said.

The investigation indicates that the victim had been in an argument with his neighbor, later identified as 64-year-old Brandon Alexander. During the argument, police say Alexander stabbed the victim.

Alexander was taken into custody without incident and was transported to CCDC where he was booked for Open Murder

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com

