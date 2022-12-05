Las Vegas dispensary to add pot consumption lounge to its campus near Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas dispensary says it will add a pot consumption lounge to its complex near the Strip after receiving approval from the state.

According to a news release, Planet 13 says it has received approval from the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board to open its “much-anticipated” consumption lounge at its facility.

Planet 13 says that the addition of the pot lounge will make it a “first of its kind” space where consumers can watch products being made, via what it describes as a “Willy Wonka-style, viewable production area, as well as purchase and consume all under one roof.

According to Planet 13, the group intends to convert its Trece restaurant space in order to house the consumption lounge, eatery and “entertainment experience.”

“We are thrilled to be moving forward with our plan to bring a world-class cannabis consumption lounge next to the Las Vegas Strip,” said Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO of Planet 13. “Planet 13 has always been about offering new and one-of-a-kind immersive experiences for customers. We look forward to once again pushing the envelope and expanding people’s minds about what cannabis can be.”

Previously, Planet 13 told FOX5′s Jaclyn Schultz that the business would surrender its alcohol license in order to operate the pot lounge.

The move to give up its alcohol license is due to the state’s Cannabis Compliance Board maintaining strict guidelines for establishment operations, including a “no alcohol” policy to prevent over-intoxication and DUIs.

