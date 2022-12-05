Las Vegas again named ‘most sinful city in America’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In its annual study of the “most sinful cities in America,” website WalletHub found Las Vegas once again takes the top spot.

According to WalletHub, in order to determine which cities in the United States are “most sinful,” the website says it compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across seven key dimensions: 1) Anger & Hatred, 2) Jealousy, 3) Excesses & Vices, 4) Greed, 5) Lust, 6) Vanity and 7) Laziness.

According to WalletHub’s study, rounding out the top five were:

1) Las Vegas, Nevada

2) St. Louis, Missouri

3) Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

4) Houston, Texas

5) Atlanta, Georgia

Coming in at #182 on the list, WalletHub’s study determined that Port St. Lucie, Florida, is supposedly the least sinful city in the country.

