It’s SEC vs. Pac-12 with Beavers, Gators in Las Vegas Bowl

Florida State defensive end Derrick McLendon II (9) and defensive back Shyheim Brown (38) sack...
Florida State defensive end Derrick McLendon II (9) and defensive back Shyheim Brown (38) sack Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida State won 45-38. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)(Phil Sears | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:18 AM PST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(AP) - Florida (6-6, Southeastern) vs. Oregon State (9-3, Pac-12), Dec. 17, 7:30 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Las Vegas

TOP PLAYERS

Florida: QB Anthony Richardson, 2,549 yards passing, 17 TD passes.

Oregon State: WR Tre’Shaun Harrison, 52 catches, 604 yards, 4 TDs.

NOTABLE

Florida: The Gators managed to get bowl-eligible despite losing to Vanderbilt and Florida State to end the regular season.

Oregon State: The Beavers finished the regular season with three straight wins, including 38-34 over archrival Oregon, and their nine victories are the most since 2012.

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

Florida: Gators are in their fifth straight bowl, 24-23 all-time in bowls, first time in Las Vegas Bowl.

Oregon State: Beavers are in second straight bowl, 11-7 all-time in bowls, third appearance in Las Vegas Bowl.

