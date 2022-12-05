Forecast Outlook-7/4/2022

One more day of daytime temperatures in the low 60′s.

Starting Tuesday we will be seeing our highs in the mid 50′s.

While we didn’t get any rain in the valley this weekend the clouds we did pick up cleared briefly Sunday and now we can expect more clouds to roll in Sunday evening.

That system and accompanying cold front will push in colder air but it will remain dry.

Another broad area of low pressure is expected to move into our area near the end of the week.

That low is going to bring us some windy weather by Friday with a slight chance if some rain and mountain snow for next weekend.

