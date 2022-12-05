Forecast Outlook- 12/5/2022

After high temperatures pushing 70° on Sunday, cooler air is on the way this week. We’ll have the slight chance for a few showers Tuesday and Wednesday around the Las Vegas Valley.

Clouds are passing through for your Monday with high temperatures in the low 60s this afternoon. The breeze will be calming down tonight with overnight temperatures falling back into the 40s and upper 30s.

Skies remain partly cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday with the slight chance of a few passing showers Tuesday evening through Wednesday. Most of the precipitation will be focused over the mountains and north of the Las Vegas Valley. High temperatures fall back into the mid 50s.

High temperatures hold in the mid 50s through the weekend. Thursday and Friday are looking dry with some more sunshine in the mix. The weekend will bring back the slight chance of a few passing showers Saturday through Monday. At this point, the weekend is not looking like a washout, but a few passing showers will be possible.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.