Construction underway on new Las Vegas Farm Basket location

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Construction is underway on the expansion of beloved Las Vegas eatery Farm Basket.

In a Facebook post, Drapper Companies said the new location will “be opening soon” at Winterwood Pavilion, located near Sahara and Nellis in the east valley.

Although they do not have a specific opening date, Drapper Companies said it will “hopefully be in January,” though noting that it is dependent on permits.

“Can’t wait for the Clucker, the Gobbler, the Clucketos and all the other yummy staples on the Farm Basket menu to be available to residents of the Eastside,” Drapper Companies said.

