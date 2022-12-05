Boulder City police investigate hit-and-run crash Monday
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 2:18 PM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Police in Boulder City and Nevada State Police investigated a hit-and-run crash Monday morning.
According to BCPD, the incident occurred around 8:45 a.m. on US 95/mile marker 43 in Boulder City.
Police said they believe a “maroon-colored semi truck hit a bicyclist and left the scene.”
“If you see a maroon/burgundy colored semi truck with right front damage, contact Police at 702-486-4100,” Boulder City said on Facebook.
