Boulder City police investigate hit-and-run crash Monday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Police in Boulder City and Nevada State Police investigated a hit-and-run crash Monday morning.

According to BCPD, the incident occurred around 8:45 a.m. on US 95/mile marker 43 in Boulder City.

Police said they believe a “maroon-colored semi truck hit a bicyclist and left the scene.”

This morning around 8:45, BCPD assisted NHP with a hit and run on US 95/mile marker 43 in BC. Police believe a maroon colored semi truck hit a bicyclist and left the scene. If you see a maroon/burgundy colored semi truck with right front damage, contact Police at 702-486-4100. pic.twitter.com/5MkAMZsCCS — CityofBoulderCityNV (@BoulderCityNev) December 5, 2022

“If you see a maroon/burgundy colored semi truck with right front damage, contact Police at 702-486-4100,” Boulder City said on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.