Annual holiday house lights up for season in Boulder City

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A home that was previously a winner of the television show “The Great Christmas Light Fight” is once again dazzling for the holiday season.

Located in Boulder City, owner Dale Ryan has decked out his home for the past 19 Decembers.

Ryan says it takes about 3 months to put the display together each year.

The breathtaking display is free and open to the public to view.

The home is located at 1525 Fifth Street and will be open until New Year’s Eve.

