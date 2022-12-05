Aerosmith cancels 2nd Las Vegas show due to Steven Tyler’s illness

Steven Tyler with Aerosmith performs during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest Day 2 at State Farm Arena on Friday, February 1, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)(Robb Cohen | Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 9:26 AM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Rock band Aerosmith on Sunday announced that it would be canceling a second Las Vegas performance as front man Steven Tyler recovers from an illness.

The group initially canceled its performance on Friday, Dec. 2. In announcing that cancellation, the group had advised that Tyler was “expected to make a full recovery for Monday nights Las Vegas show.”

However, on Sunday, the group posted that it would be canceling Monday’s show as well.

“On the advise of my doctor, I’m taking more time to rest... There is nowhere we’d rather be than on stage surrounded by the greatest fans in the world..”

Aerosmith advised that tickets purchased through Ticket Master would be automatically funded. All other refunds are available at the point of purchase, the group said.

