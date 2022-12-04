Forecast Outlook-12/4/2022

While there is active weather to the north and south of the Las Vegas Valley we will remain dry Sunday with above seasonal temperatures.

The system to our north produced some heavy snow in the Sierras and Intermountain area but in Las Vegas, nothing.

Daytime temperatures today will be a few degrees above normal thanks in part to some cloud in the morning and then sunny conditions in the afternoon.

By Sunday night more clouds roll back in thanks to a low that is moving to the coast Sunday night and inland Monday.

A low passing to our north will start the cooling process Monday, dropping our daytime high by 5 degrees compared to Sunday.

It drops even more on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Another storm system tracks toward us midweek. It’s a weak low that will produce light rain north of Las Vegas by Wednesday.

