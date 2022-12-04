Forecast Outlook- 12/3/2022

The potent low that is bringing heavy snow to the Sierras and rain to Owens Valley isn’t expected to bring us any active weather Sunday.

In fact the forecast is not only quiet it’s also a few degrees above normal with some clouds.

The system is expected to slide south while it weakens.

Another low will slide in Tuesday bringing us a slight chance of showers and will also push our daytime temperature into the mid 50′s for the remainder of the week.

We will wrap up the week with yet another low sliding in.

This one again is not expected to bring us any rain the valley but we can’t rule out wind.

