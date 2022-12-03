UNLV course prepares students for crisis

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s no surprise over the past few years we’ve seen or experienced some type of crisis and one class at UNLV is teaching students to tackle it head-on.

The program is called “Emergency and Crisis Management.” It prepares students to learn about ways to not only be ready during an emergency or crisis but to tackle it as well using technology.

From the pandemic to natural disasters, students are given information to help them get through response efforts. UNLV notes with the Superbowl, Formula 1 and other big events in Las Vegas we need to be ready and that’s why this class was introduced.

Jon Bakkendahl, emergency and crisis student said, “the ability to have current technology or futuristic technology instead of slowing things down dealing with paper and trying to send information across say a fax system. Everything is done on the digital up and up so where we can have virtual access to everything.”

The program started in 2003 and the school says the program has since expanded to include emergency readiness.

It’s a four-semester program and instructors range from former U.S. Coast Guard and Army officers. After this program, students have gone to work in high-profile jobs across the state and country.

