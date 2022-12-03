Forecast Outlook- 12/3/2022

It will be a mix of sun and clouds this weekend around Southern Nevada. High temperatures in Las Vegas will be in the mid to low 60s with most of the showers focused outside the valley.

A batch of showers moving off the Pacific Ocean overnight tonight into Saturday morning will be focused north of Las Vegas. Skies will be partly cloudy with light wind on Saturday. The forecast high in Las Vegas is at 63°.

Some clouds will be passing through at times with a 10-20 mph breeze picking up during the afternoon. Peak gusts up to 30 mph are in the forecast with a forecast high at 65° in Las Vegas. It stays breezy on Monday with a forecast high of 61°.

Another disturbance moves across Southern Nevada Tuesday and Wednesday bringing the chance of a few scattered showers. High temperatures fall back into the mid-50s for the middle of next week.

