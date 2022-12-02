Three Square providing food to thousands of Las Vegas residents in need this holiday season

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - 340,000 is the number of people who are facing hunger in Nevada. That is roughly 15% of our population and supply shortages and inflation haven’t made this easier for many.

Three Square, one of the largest food distributors in Southern Nevada, serves meals to thousands daily and said they are always in need of donations especially ahead of the holidays.

“We are providing 115,000 meals every day,” said Jodi Tyson, Interim COO for Three Square.

Tyson said the need for those meals is intensified during the holidays.

“When we think about the holidays and what the holidays bring, we still see that steady plateau,” said Tyson. “People need food.”

Tyson adds agencies they provide food to are always looking for a little bit more during the holidays and Three Square does its best to meet that demand.

“We do our part to make sure we are good stewards of the funding that has been entrusted to us from the community to make sure we provide food and a healthy variety of food for our agencies and people in need,” said Tyson.

Tyson said they need meat and produce donations.

“The things that are staples for us in the grocery store during the winter season, apples and oranges but things that maybe help a little more things that are healthy foods like salads and greens and things that are also really important, those are more expensive,” said Tyson.

She said while they currently have enough food in the warehouse to feed those in need this holiday season, they can always use more donations.

“We really seek to cover a supplement of what people need,” said Tyson. “People who are food insecure are struggling to get that extra five meals every week.”

Donations can be brought to Three Square located on Pecos Road or make a donation their website.

Three Square says they are also in need of volunteers especially come the beginning of the year.

