Police pursuit ends in crash at North Las Vegas intersection, suspects in custody after fleeing car

By Cody Lee
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:13 PM PST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a crash following a pursuit of an alleged vehicle involved in a robbery.

Police say a patrol officer located the vehicle near Washington Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard when the pursuit began just after 8:50 p.m. Thursday night. They say the driver was attempting to evade police.

The suspect vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and caused a crash at Cheyenne and North 5th Street according to LVMPD.

Police say several suspects ran from the vehicle and were eventually taken into custody after a search ensued in the area of the crash.

North Las Vegas police assisted Metro police in closing off traffic as the suspected fled on foot.

The eastbound lanes at Cheyenne and North 5th were closed down as officers investigated.

Police are reporting only minor injuries to the occupants in the vehicle.

