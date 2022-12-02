Pedestrian dead after hit by car near Washington, Las Vegas Boulevard

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car around 6 p.m. Thursday evening near Washington Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard.

They say that person was walking outside of a marked crosswalk when the crash happened.

He died at the hospital.

Police say the driver stayed on scene and showed no impairment.

The intersection of Washington and Las Vegas Boulevard is back open after being closed as police investigated.

