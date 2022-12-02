Forecast Outlook 12/2/2022

After a windy Thursday evening and Friday morning, winds will continue to decrease this afternoon. Clouds will stick around on Friday with the chance of a few isolated showers. Most of the precipitation will be focused north and west of Las Vegas.

A second low-pressure system moves across the area this weekend. This will bring another chance for a few scattered showers across Southern Nevada. No day this week is looking like a washout, but a few scattered showers will be possible. A mix of rain and snow looks likely for the local mountains, but accumulations look minor. Temperatures will hold in the mid to low 60s through the weekend with the breeze sticking around Sunday and Monday. Sunday looks to be the mildest day out of the weekend.

Temperatures will fall back into the mid to upper 50s for the middle of next week.

