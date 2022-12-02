Arrest report: Man threatened act of mass violence at Fashion Show Mall on Las Vegas Strip

Man threatened act of mass violence at Fashion Show Mall on Las Vegas Strip
Man threatened act of mass violence at Fashion Show Mall on Las Vegas Strip(LVMPD)
By Joe Vigil
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:55 PM PST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Police searched a home then detained a man after a woman reported to police her ex-boyfriend threatened to carry out an act of mass violence where she worked, within Fashion Show Mall along the strip. The police report indicates the man threatened to “shoot up” her place of work, “kill all the employees” and then kill himself. The woman said her ex-boyfriend, Jeremy Schumacher is a former U.S. Marine who saw combat in Afghanistan and abuses alcohol, cocaine and has been suicidal several times recently.

A police report says counterterrorism detectives were able to substantiate much of what the female had stated. The report says detectives assigned to the Homeland Security Bureau, ARMOR, Henderson Police Department, the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and Downtown Area Command patrol officers advanced the investigation and located Schumacher at his condo at 150 N. Las Vegas BLVD. They detained Schumacher and searched his home.

“Detectives located an AR-style rifle, a massive cache of armor-piercing bullets, high-capacity magazines, a grenade launcher, and military-style flash bangs, distracts, smoke generators and other items,” read the police report.

Police said Schumacher “maintained the ability to carry out such an attack,” saying he demonstrated warning indicators of planning/preparation for an attack.

The report says Schumacher maintained a condo with “an obstructed view of the Fremont area.” But the report does not say Fremont was a potential target.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Eric Holland pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and felony theft.
Ex-con gets at least 18 years in severed head case in Vegas
Ashley Daniels
NDOC recaptures walkaway from Las Vegas transitional housing
Residents invited to help ‘light up’ windows of Las Vegas childrens’ hospitals for holidays
Residents invited to help ‘light up’ windows of Las Vegas childrens’ hospitals for holidays
Las Vegas police looking for vehicle of interest from fatal shooting on freeway
Las Vegas police looking for vehicle of interest from homicide on freeway