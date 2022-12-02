1 dead, 1 critically injured in shooting near Twain, University Center
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:54 PM PST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 7:45 p.m. Thursday evening at an apartment complex near Twain Avenue and University Center Drive close by UNLV.
According to police two victims with gunshot wounds were located after multiple reports of a shooting at the complex in the 3800 block of Royal Crest Street.
Police tell FOX5 one person has been pronounced dead and the other is in critical condition at a local hospital.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
