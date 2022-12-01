Viewing party to be held at Las Vegas restaurant Saturday for USA World Cup game
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:15 AM PST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Want to watch the World Cup amongst other soccer fans on Saturday? A Las Vegas restaurant is holding a viewing party for the Netherlands vs. USA game.
According to a news release, Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas will open its doors at 6:30 a.m. Saturday so fans can enjoy the game when it starts at 7 a.m.
According to Hofbräuhaus, the viewing party will be held inside its indoor beer garden, with the game show on several big screen televisions.
The restaurant says a limited menu will be available, as well as a full bar and Hofbräuhaus’ world-famous beer.
Reservations at Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas can be made by calling 702-853-2337 or visiting HofbrauhausLasVegas.com.
