Suspect in custody following fiery standoff near Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A suspect is in custody following a fiery ending to a police standoff.

Las Vegas police are involved in a standoff after attempting to conduct a vehicle stop on a suspicious vehicle near Paradise and Winnick.

Police said the driver began to drive recklessly and at times drove on sidewalks.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Police tell FOX5 the vehicle is currently stopped near Flamingo Road and Koval Lane and is being treated as a barricade situation.

Expect road closures from Flamingo and Koval, eastbound towards University Center Drive.

