Tickets on sale for 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas

Exterior general view of Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL Las Vegas Raiders football team,...
Exterior general view of Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL Las Vegas Raiders football team, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 in Las Vegas. This general view looks west from the east. The stadium is located just west of Interstate I-15 and the Las Vegas Strip. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)(Jeff Bottari | AP)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:11 AM PST
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Tickets are on sale as of Thursday for the first-ever NFL Pro Bowl Games set to be held in Las Vegas next February.

Next year’s event, held Sunday, Feb. 5 at Allegiant Stadium, will be the debut of the league’s “completely reimagined experience.”

According to the NFL, “ticketholders to The Pro Bowl Games will be able to witness all the impressive player feats live, including epic Flag football games between the league’s best players, exciting Pro Bowl Skills and a major musical performance.”

Fans can visit ProBowl.com/tickets to buy tickets, which start at $35, the league said.

According to the NFL, ticketholders will have access to Sunday’s slate of events, featuring:

  • Three (3) AFC vs NFC Flag football games
  • Pro Bowl Skills
  • Gridiron Gauntlet: A full-field relay race between six (6) AFC players and six (6) NFC players
  • Move the Chains: An offensive and defensive lineman strength and speed competition
  • Best Catch Finals: Two (2) fan-selected winners from Thursday’s Skills competition will compete for the title of ‘Best Catch’
  • Major musical performance
  • Postgame trophy and MVP celebrations
  • On-site fan activations, including a celebrity DJ, live interviews with players, giveaways, player photo opportunities, and interactive games and contests. Fans will also have the chance to win exclusive viewing experiences on the field and tickets to Super Bowl LVII via the NFL OnePass app

The 2023 event will showcase the Pro Bowl’s “shift from a traditional tackle game to a Flag football game plus Pro Bowl Skills.”

