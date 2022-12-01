Tickets on sale for 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Tickets are on sale as of Thursday for the first-ever NFL Pro Bowl Games set to be held in Las Vegas next February.

Next year’s event, held Sunday, Feb. 5 at Allegiant Stadium, will be the debut of the league’s “completely reimagined experience.”

According to the NFL, “ticketholders to The Pro Bowl Games will be able to witness all the impressive player feats live, including epic Flag football games between the league’s best players, exciting Pro Bowl Skills and a major musical performance.”

Fans can visit ProBowl.com/tickets to buy tickets, which start at $35, the league said.

According to the NFL, ticketholders will have access to Sunday’s slate of events, featuring:

Three (3) AFC vs NFC Flag football games

Pro Bowl Skills

Gridiron Gauntlet: A full-field relay race between six (6) AFC players and six (6) NFC players

Move the Chains: An offensive and defensive lineman strength and speed competition

Best Catch Finals: Two (2) fan-selected winners from Thursday’s Skills competition will compete for the title of ‘Best Catch’

Major musical performance

Postgame trophy and MVP celebrations

On-site fan activations, including a celebrity DJ, live interviews with players, giveaways, player photo opportunities, and interactive games and contests. Fans will also have the chance to win exclusive viewing experiences on the field and tickets to Super Bowl LVII via the NFL OnePass app

The 2023 event will showcase the Pro Bowl’s “shift from a traditional tackle game to a Flag football game plus Pro Bowl Skills.”

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.