Suspect accused of brutally attacking elderly woman is in custody, Nye County deputies say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nye County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshalls have arrested a wanted fugitive accused of brutally attacking an elderly woman while she was sleeping in her home back on November 21.

Deputies said Ryan Sanders will be booked into the Nye County Detention Center.

Sanders’ 13-year-old son, who was with him, has also been located in good condition. He is now in the hands of child and family services according to the post on the Nye County sheriff’s Facebook page.

Sanders in custody NCSO Detectives and US Marshalls have worked relentlessly today to locate wanted fugitive Ryan... Posted by Nye County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Sanders is accused of brutally attacking a 73-year-old woman in Pahrump last week.

He’s facing attempted murder charges.

