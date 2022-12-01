Suspect accused of brutally attacking elderly woman is in custody, Nye County deputies say

By Cody Lee
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:23 PM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nye County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshalls have arrested a wanted fugitive accused of brutally attacking an elderly woman while she was sleeping in her home back on November 21.

Deputies said Ryan Sanders will be booked into the Nye County Detention Center.

Nye County authorities looking for man accused of attacking, kidnapping elderly woman

Sanders’ 13-year-old son, who was with him, has also been located in good condition. He is now in the hands of child and family services according to the post on the Nye County sheriff’s Facebook page.

Sanders in custody NCSO Detectives and US Marshalls have worked relentlessly today to locate wanted fugitive Ryan...

Posted by Nye County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Sanders is accused of brutally attacking a 73-year-old woman in Pahrump last week.

He’s facing attempted murder charges.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

