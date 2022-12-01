Residents invited to help ‘light up’ windows of Las Vegas childrens’ hospitals for holidays
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas residents are invited to join local first responders at several “Lights of Love” events at valley childrens’ hospitals.
According to a news release, the goal of the “Lights of Love” events is to show the children being treated at the hospitals and their families that they are not alone this holiday season.
As part of the events, first responders and community members will gather together to “light up” the outside of the hospitals with flashlights and neon lights.
There are four “Lights of Love” events taking place this holiday season, organizers say.
The four events are as follows:
Monday December 5, 2022 at 6pm
St Rose Siena Children’s
3001 St Rose Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052
Thursday December 8, 2022 at 6pm
UMC Children’s Hospital
800 Hope Place, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Tuesday December 13, 2022 at 6pm
Summerlin Children’s Hospital
657 N Town Center Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89144
Thursday December 15, 2022 at 6pm
Sunrise Children’s Hospital
3186 S. Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89109
