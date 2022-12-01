Residents invited to help ‘light up’ windows of Las Vegas childrens’ hospitals for holidays

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas residents are invited to join local first responders at several “Lights of Love” events at valley childrens’ hospitals.

According to a news release, the goal of the “Lights of Love” events is to show the children being treated at the hospitals and their families that they are not alone this holiday season.

As part of the events, first responders and community members will gather together to “light up” the outside of the hospitals with flashlights and neon lights.

There are four “Lights of Love” events taking place this holiday season, organizers say.

The four events are as follows:

Monday December 5, 2022 at 6pm

St Rose Siena Children’s

3001 St Rose Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052

Thursday December 8, 2022 at 6pm

UMC Children’s Hospital

800 Hope Place, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Tuesday December 13, 2022 at 6pm

Summerlin Children’s Hospital

657 N Town Center Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89144

Thursday December 15, 2022 at 6pm

Sunrise Children’s Hospital

3186 S. Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89109

