Rescue group offering $10K reward for information on emaciated dog

Althea, a pit bull, is in critical condition after she was found abandoned and close to death...
By Alexis Fernandez
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:47 AM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Vegas Pet Rescue Project is offering a $10,000 reward for information about an emaciated dog that was found earlier this month.

Althea, a 7-year-old pit bull, was found starved and her chances of surviving were slim.

She is currently in the ER fighting a severe case of pneumonia, according to Tina Hayes, a volunteer with the rescue group.

The organization desperately needs donations for her medical bills, which have reached nearly $20,000.

If you have any information about Althea, submit tips through email at Justice4Althea@gmail.com.

You can also donate towards her medical expenses, click here.

