Las Vegas urgent care sees shortage in flu tests; how it’s keeping up with demand

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Flu cases are surging in Nevada and flu tests are in high demand, going quickly, therefore, limiting supply.

The flu season is getting to an early start here at home.

“Much like the rest of the nation we are seeing an uptick in the flu,” said the medical director for Quick Fix urgent care at Fashion Show mall Dr. Elad Bicer. “This season flu cases are presenting earlier than most seasons.”

Doctor Elad Bicer said flu tests diminishing early.

“A lot of the hospitals and labs use machinery, chemicals and as well as swobs that are used for another testing such as Covid and RSV. these competing illnesses are taking up the resources for flu tests as well,” said Bicer.

Bicer said because of this, suppliers are putting a limit on the number of tests being brought into their clinic.

“I know that a lot of hospitals throughout Vegas and the rest of the country do have a certain allotment of test and are running out,” said Bicer.

Bicer added, while they have been limited, he believes they will still be able to keep up with demand.

“We are fortunate enough here at a quick fix to be able to survive the season without running out of tests,” said Bicer.

Bicer said it is best to get vaccinated for the flu as it reduces your chances of getting severe flu-like symptoms by 40 to 60%.

