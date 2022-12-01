Las Vegas police looking for vehicle of interest from homicide on freeway

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle of interest in a homicide case from Oct. 2021.

According to a police, Oct. 18, 2021 at approximately 2:21 a.m., officers received a report of a shooting in the eastbound lanes of the 215 Beltway near the airport connector.

Police say that responding officers located a crashed vehicle with an adult male driver who was unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to LVMPD, medical personnel responded and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

Police said an adult female passenger also suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to University Medical Center.

The investigation determined that the victims were in a dispute with another vehicle on the freeway when they were shot, causing their vehicle to collide with the center median.

Police are now asking for the public’s help with locating a vehicle of interest in the case.

According to Las Vegas police, the vehicle, believed to be a newer model Chevrolet Malibu that has a large sticker on the rear passenger window, was seen at a gas station in the 3700 block of W. Sahara Avenue approximately 20 minutes before the shooting.

⚠️NEW VIDEO ⚠️



Take a good look at this vehicle of interest in a homicide case.



The video was taken in the 3700 block of W. Sahara at a gas station, about 20 minutes before a deadly shooting on the 215 Beltway near the airport connector in Oct. 2021. pic.twitter.com/ZAoq5dGk6j — LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 1, 2022

Anyone who recognizes this vehicle or has any information regarding this incident isurged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by emailat homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

