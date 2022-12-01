Las Vegas police arrest man for sexual exploitation of minor; say there may be more victims

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they arrested a man for sexually exploiting a minor he met online and said there may be more victims.

Joseph Crew, 57, was arrested Nov. 26 by LVMPD Vice detectives on the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force. Crew faces charges of sex trafficking of a child under 16, kidnapping of a minor, luring a child to engage in sex acts, engaging or soliciting a minor for prostitution and child abuse or neglect.

According to police, Crew met the victim online.

LVMPD said they believe there may be more victims. Anyone who may have been a victim of Crew or has information about his alleged crimes is asked to contact LVMPD Vice Section at 702-828-3455. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702- 385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

